Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Safe Bulkers Trading Down 1.7%
Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.21.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.
