Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys 884 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,670,904 shares of company stock valued at $892,841,241 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

