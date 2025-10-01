Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $859,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after buying an additional 343,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 340,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 244,979 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

