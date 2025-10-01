Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX stock opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

