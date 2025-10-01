Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Acquired by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

