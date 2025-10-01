Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

QUAL stock opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

