Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,521,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 167,498 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 10.7%

BATS:NULV opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

