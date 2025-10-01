Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $376,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $320.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

