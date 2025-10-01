PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

