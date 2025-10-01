Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $409,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7,650.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 427,534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
