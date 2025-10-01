Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $409,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7,650.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after buying an additional 427,534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.