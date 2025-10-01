Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corpay also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.860-21.260 EPS.
Corpay Stock Down 2.7%
CPAY stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $324.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay has a 52 week low of $269.02 and a 52 week high of $400.81.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
