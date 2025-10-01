SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

