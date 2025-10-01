Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.
Vox Valor Capital Stock Performance
Vox Valor Capital stock opened at GBX 0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. Vox Valor Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 million and a PE ratio of -437.50.
About Vox Valor Capital
