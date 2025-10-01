Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. UBS Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.