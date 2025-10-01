Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chubb by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CB opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.