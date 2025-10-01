Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 3,121 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

