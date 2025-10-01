Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TYA Shares Purchased by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 2.3% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 1.92% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYA. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 779.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of BATS:TYA opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

