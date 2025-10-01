Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $117,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,825,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

