SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

