Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,087,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

