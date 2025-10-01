Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 558,228 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,778,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,820,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.