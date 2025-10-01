SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Holdings Raised by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

