One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $300.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.52 and its 200-day moving average is $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.