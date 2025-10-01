Sysco Corporation $SYY Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.