SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2,234.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

