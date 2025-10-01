SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $490.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.04 and a 200-day moving average of $502.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $544.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

