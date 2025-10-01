Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

