Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.