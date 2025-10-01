Founders Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 296,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 283,494 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RSPT opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

