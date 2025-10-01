SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

