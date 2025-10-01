Northeast Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,129 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,951,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,579 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,152,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,068,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,726.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 412,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

