BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Critical Contrast

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Utz Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.55 million 2.00 $520,000.00 $0.07 14.00 Utz Brands $1.43 billion 1.21 $15.97 million $0.21 57.86

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Utz Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Utz Brands pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Utz Brands has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00 Utz Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.27%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 16.24% 16.70% 11.54% Utz Brands 1.27% 7.81% 3.93%

Summary

Utz Brands beats BAB on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

