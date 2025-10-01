Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,495,000 after buying an additional 8,386,204 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 7,048,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,910,000 after buying an additional 63,348 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after buying an additional 667,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,872,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after buying an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DUHP stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

