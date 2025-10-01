Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.