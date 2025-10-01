Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Acquired by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 16.9% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

