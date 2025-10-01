Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.