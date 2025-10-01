Financial Stocks To Watch Now – September 30th

Robinhood Markets, SoFi Technologies, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent shares of companies within the financial services industry—such as banks, insurers, brokerage firms, and asset managers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to lending and investment activities, interest-rate cycles and fee-based services, with valuations typically driven by metrics like net interest margin and price-to-book ratio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

