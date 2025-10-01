Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 3.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,652,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.4%

ADSK opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,720 shares of company stock worth $12,159,241. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

