4,000 Shares in Fluor Corporation $FLR Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550,793 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 145.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 962,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of FLR opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

