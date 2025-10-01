Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $277.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

