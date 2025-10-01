Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Financial Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zapata Computing and Information Analysis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.44 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Zapata Computing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zapata Computing and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Volatility & Risk

Zapata Computing has a beta of 23.89, indicating that its share price is 2,289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Zapata Computing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

