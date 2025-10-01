Reviewing FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -5.98% -7.11% -2.27% FTAI Infrastructure -20.85% -10.14% -0.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.26 -$76.32 million ($0.74) -3.87 FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 1.51 -$223.65 million ($1.53) -2.85

This table compares Douglas Elliman and FTAI Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTAI Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 0 0 0.00 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats Douglas Elliman on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

