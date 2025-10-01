Head to Head Contrast: DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) vs. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI)

DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of DigiAsia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DigiAsia and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00 INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 1 4 2 0 2.14

Earnings & Valuation

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS is more favorable than DigiAsia.

This table compares DigiAsia and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS $658.65 million 0.63 $58.82 million $1.64 8.52

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has higher revenue and earnings than DigiAsia.

Risk & Volatility

DigiAsia has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigiAsia and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 8.01% 42.08% 12.03%

Summary

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS beats DigiAsia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

