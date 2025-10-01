PGGM Investments Buys 202,045 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,045 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $158,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 125,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $620.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

