Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

