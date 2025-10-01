Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,695 Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $88.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.