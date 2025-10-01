Vigilare Wealth Management Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8,799.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 174,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $112.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

