Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 9,302,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $168,127,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,559,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,786,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CPNG opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 161.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

