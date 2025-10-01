11,300 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

