Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by Mizuho to Hold Rating

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.47. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

